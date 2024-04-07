Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $18.27 billion and $320.89 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.35 or 0.00069757 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00024700 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00015911 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,574,469 coins and its circulating supply is 377,884,829 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

