Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Position Decreased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156,514 shares during the period. Avery Dennison makes up approximately 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Avery Dennison worth $89,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVY traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.11. The company had a trading volume of 360,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $225.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

