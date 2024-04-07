B. Riley Begins Coverage on Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2024 earnings at $14.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $41.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $85.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $40.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $180.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $245.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $312.07 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $403.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $527.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,601.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,593.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3,338.11. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

