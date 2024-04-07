Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BALL. Bank of America upgraded Ball from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ball from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.58.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.23. Ball has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $67.97.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ball will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth $401,172,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Ball by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

