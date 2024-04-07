Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,525,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,722,000 after buying an additional 789,096 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,096,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 310,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 29,673,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,572,744. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $292.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.34.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

