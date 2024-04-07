Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 4.0% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,525,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,722,000 after purchasing an additional 789,096 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 310,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.34.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,673,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,572,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

