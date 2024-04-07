Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,802 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $37.11 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $292.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.34.

Get Our Latest Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.