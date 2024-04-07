Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of BOH opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,789,000 after acquiring an additional 590,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $29,508,000. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth $20,170,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Free Report

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.