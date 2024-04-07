Barclays Boosts FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $80.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FTAI Aviation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 3.8 %

FTAI opened at $72.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.