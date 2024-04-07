Barton Investment Management Has $10.17 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Barton Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,353 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 1.3% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $270,382,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Electronic Arts by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,164.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,300. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $130.29 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

