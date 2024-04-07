Barton Investment Management Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Barton Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 0.2% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $50.24. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 2.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.