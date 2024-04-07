Barton Investment Management Purchases 109,412 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Barton Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,665,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,412 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital accounts for approximately 3.2% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Barton Investment Management owned 0.12% of Blue Owl Capital worth $24,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OWL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,830,000 after buying an additional 5,298,444 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,997,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,586,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,840,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OWL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $19.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 560.06%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

