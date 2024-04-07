Beldex Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.35 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Beldex has a market cap of $264.64 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.48 or 0.04881338 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00069416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00024770 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00016278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00015955 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003881 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,085,971 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,705,971 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

