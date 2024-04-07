Blue Owl Capital’s (OWL) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NYSE OWL opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 192.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 560.06%.

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,941 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,944,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 99,760 shares in the last quarter. Advent International L.P. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $30,780,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 357,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

