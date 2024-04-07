BNB Price Reaches $581.12 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, BNB has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $581.12 or 0.00837297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $86.90 billion and $1.37 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,535,049 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,535,117.6230029. The last known price of BNB is 588.79814554 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2132 active market(s) with $1,333,661,746.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

