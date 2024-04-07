Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BSX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,811 shares of company stock worth $5,017,070 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

