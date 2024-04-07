Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bread Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bread Financial from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.08.

Bread Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BFH opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $41.89.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.68) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,168,447.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,280,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $153,464,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $52,807,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,438,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bread Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,169,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,779,000 after purchasing an additional 830,855 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

