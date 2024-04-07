Bristlecone Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.36. 3,373,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.79. The firm has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

