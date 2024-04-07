Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $13.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.77. 2,793,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,219. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

