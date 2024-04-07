Bristlecone Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,811 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,244,000 after purchasing an additional 593,425 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190,121 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. 5,827,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,981. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

