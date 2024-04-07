Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.50. 5,011,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,151,927. The firm has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

