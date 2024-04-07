Bristlecone Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.11.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $165.86. 3,661,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,947. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.43.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

