Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,542 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.19% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $203,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. 9,085,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,614,780. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.