Brokerages Set 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Target Price at $62.13

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,087,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,087,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $86,424.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $773,766 over the last 90 days. 10.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 56.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,400 shares during the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,894,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 198.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,603,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after buying an additional 1,047,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

TXG stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

