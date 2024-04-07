Brokerages Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) PT at $428.83

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $423.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,937,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,914,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,137,000 after buying an additional 180,356 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $434.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $411.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $279.85 and a 52-week high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.