Brokerages Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Target Price at $141.47

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several analysts have commented on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $142.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.01 and a 200-day moving average of $134.65. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.