Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Price Target at $14.94

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

LAC opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. General Motors Holdings LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC now owns 30,004,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,829,000 after buying an additional 15,002,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after buying an additional 2,990,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,582,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 844,229 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after buying an additional 461,635 shares during the period.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

