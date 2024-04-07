Brokerages Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Price Target at $8.83

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $155,344,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $73,622,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $71,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after buying an additional 5,183,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after buying an additional 4,976,403 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO opened at $4.39 on Friday. NIO has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

