Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RA opened at $12.90 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 456,792 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $6,933,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 78,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

