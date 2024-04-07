Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:RA opened at $12.90 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
