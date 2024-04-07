Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 23rd

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

RA stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $17.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

