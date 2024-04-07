Brown Wealth Management LLC Buys 368 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.44. 9,047,264 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average of $68.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

