Brown Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brown Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,388 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 116,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 38,565 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 127,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 276,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 38,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 30,422,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,303,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

