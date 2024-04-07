Brown Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.84 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 1.7% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,558 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.09.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

