Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,200. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Burberry Group traded as low as GBX 1,151.50 ($14.46) and last traded at GBX 1,156 ($14.51), with a volume of 127919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,182 ($14.84).

Burberry Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,264.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,470.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 974.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

