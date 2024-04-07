CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $410.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $387.00 to $410.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $382.78.

NYSE:CACI opened at $374.58 on Thursday. CACI International has a 1-year low of $293.69 and a 1-year high of $382.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CACI International will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,475,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 145,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,624,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

