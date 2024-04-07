California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $49.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CWT. TheStreet downgraded California Water Service Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CWT

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.5 %

CWT opened at $45.76 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.41 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 125.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 33,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.