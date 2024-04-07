Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 3,090 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 2.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Chubb by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.94.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.90. 1,265,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

