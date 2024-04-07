Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 11.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,389,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,733 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,246,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,542,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 287,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,742,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after acquiring an additional 51,447 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

EnLink Midstream stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,812. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 2.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.46%.

About EnLink Midstream

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.