Callahan Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,892. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.14.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.