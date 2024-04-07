Callahan Advisors LLC Has $6.37 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,042 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.85. 2,226,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,418. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

