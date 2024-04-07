Callahan Advisors LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.6 %

FI stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.38. 1,691,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.99. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

