Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 162.1% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,327,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,490,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.
Regions Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
