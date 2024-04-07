Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 10,551 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period. EQT makes up 1.6% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of EQT worth $13,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. 3,681,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,734,444. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.