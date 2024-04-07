Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,484,000 after purchasing an additional 98,719 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,477,000 after acquiring an additional 445,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,746,000 after acquiring an additional 42,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WTW traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.94. 424,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,483. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.06. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.54.

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

