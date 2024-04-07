Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after buying an additional 97,198 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,447,000 after purchasing an additional 309,239 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.75. 2,166,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,216. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.56. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

