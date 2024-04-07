Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 28,241 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,241 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SWKS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.48. 1,392,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.95 and its 200 day moving average is $101.40.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

