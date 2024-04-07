Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.0% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.32. 1,677,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,616. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.46 and its 200 day moving average is $216.99. The stock has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.