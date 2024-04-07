Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CP. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.63.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $87.48 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,077,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,815,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,096,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

