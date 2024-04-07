Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$121.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$112.00 to C$121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$118.31.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$118.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$116.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3864556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. In other news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.15, for a total value of C$183,225.00. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,833 shares of company stock worth $3,612,023. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.