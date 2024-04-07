Canal Capital Management LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $204.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

